Sh317.8bn: Uhuru’s exit budget for national security

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 — National security agencies have been allocated Sh317.8 billion of the Sh3.3 trillion proposed expenditure in the 2022/23 budget.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani outlined the expenditure plan Thursday in a statement delivered to the National Assembly.

Yatani said that the funds will support the operations of the National Police Service, the Department of Defence and the National Intelligence Service towards enhancing security.

“The security of our nation remains paramount and must be maintained to safeguard the considerable development gains,” he said.

In the proposal, Sh128.4 billion will go to the Ministry of Defence, Sh46.4 billion to the National Intelligence Service and Sh122. 2 billion for the police and prison services.

The Treasury CS said that Sh10.7 billion will go towards the leasing of police motor vehicles and Sh1 billion for police modernization program.

An additional Sh1 billion will finance the National Communication and Surveillance System and Sh335 million will be used for the equipment of the National Forensic Laboratory.

Other proposed allocations include, Sh4.8 billion for the medical insurance for police and prison service, 2.3 billion for the group personal insurance for police and prison and Sh1 billion for the national integrated identity management system.

Yatani pointed out that in making the 2022/23 budget, they held an extensive consultation of Kenyans pointing out that high cost of living, high level of unemployment among the youth, and high public debt burden was among the major concerns.

He further pointed out that the ongoing conflict in Eastern Europe has created uncertainties that will affect the global economic outlook through disruptions of supply chain and rising fuel prices.

He added that the implementation of the socio-economic budget reforms has seen Kenya move from a low income to a middle-income country with an estimated per capita income of Sh244,000 in 2021 from Sh127,000 in 2013.

Yatani pointed out that the foreign exchange reserves have remained stable having risen from 6.5 billion (2020) to 9.5 billion in 2021. Foreign Direct Investments grew from Sh56 trillion to Sh 75.1 trillion.

The Treasury CS however expressed optimism that the economy is projected to stabilize at 6 per cent in 2022 supported by recovery in agriculture, industry and service sectors.

The 2022/23 budget marks an increase from the Sh3.1 trillion approved in June for the financial year 2021/22.