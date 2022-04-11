Connect with us

Send child’s index number to 22263 to know which secondary school they have been placed in, Magoha says. /FILE

Kenya

Send a text to 22263 to know your Secondary school placement – Magoha

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 11 – Parents have been asked to send their child’s index number to 22263 to know which secondary school they have been placed in.

According to Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, the SMS platform is available for all mobile networks and will be charged Sh25 each.

Speaking during the Form One selection exercise, Magoha stated that so far, 38,797 candidates who sat for their 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations have been admitted to National Schools.

The Education CS pointed out that a further 214,960 have been placed in Extra-County schools.

He indicated that 2,045 students will go to special needs schools while 218, 456 will be in County Schools.

More to follow….

