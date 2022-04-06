Connect with us

The Bill sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey provides employees the right to disconnect a call from their employer during out of work hours. /FILE

Kenya

Senate to resume debate on Bill preventing Employers from calling Staff after 5pm

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The Senate is on Wednesday expected to resume debate on the second reading of the Employment Amendment Bill 2021. 

The Bill sponsored by Nandi Senator Samson Cherarkey provides employees the right to disconnect a call from their employer during out of work hours. 

Cherarkey noted that his Bill is fundamentally anchored on the need to strike a balance between work and private life to allow digital technology to have a positive effect on workers’ quality of life supported by employers. 

The Bill has defined out of work hours as hours other than the hours of work agreed upon between an employer and an employee in the contract of employment. 

