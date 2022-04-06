Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The Inspector General was summoned by the Senate Devolution Committee to explain why police officers were used in the illegal evictions of residents of Pumwani and Eastleigh. /FILE

Kenya

Senate Committee revokes Sh500,000 fine imposed on IG Mutyambai

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 6 – The Senate Devolution Committee has revoked the Sh500,000 fine imposed on Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai for failure to honor summons.

The committee chaired by Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang reviewed the fine after Mutyambai pleaded with the committee saying his absence was not intentional.

“I received the invite by the Senate quite late. Realized that when I followed the protocol for rescheduling somebody in my office didn’t deliver the message on time. As a disciplined force, I took the administrative action to correct the anomaly in future,” Mutyambai stated.

The Inspector General was summoned by the Senate Devolution Committee to explain why police officers were used in the illegal evictions of residents of Pumwani and Eastleigh.

“With the view of getting substantive answers to the substantive issues in Pumwani and Eastleigh. Honourable members we do resolve we revoke the fine and give the Inspector General the chance to address the issues,” stated Kajwang.

Last week in a letter addressed to the clerk of the Senate Jeremiah Nyegenye,Mutyambai issued apologies noting that his failure to appear before the Committee  was not in bad faith.

“Based on the foregoing, I hereby submit my humble appeal to the Committee to set aside the penalty that was imposed on me.Kindly accept my sincere apologies as it was never my intention to disobey your summons,” the letter read.

Mutyambai argued that gathering of relevant facts to issue comprehensive report on evictions from the Ministry of Interior and Coordination took longer than anticipated.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Further he blamed his assistant for misinforming him on the slated dates to appear before the Homabay Senator Moses Kajwang led Committee.

“Secondly, I was regarding the summons for 16th March 2022, my assistant misinformed me on the actual date I was supposed to appear before the Committee. I was informed that I was required to appear on 17th March 2022,”he said.

Mutyambai was expected to give details on the allegations that state machinery was uses in the evictions of tenants from houses in Pumwani and Eastleigh.

Allegations are rife that the  exercise that was undertaken in the strict surveillance of  the police and Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) officers.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Form One Selection results to be out by Tuesday next week – Magoha

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 6 – Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has announced that the Form One selection results will be released by Tuesday next...

10 mins ago

Kenya

Raila appoints Tuju as Azimio Secretariat Executive Director

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Former Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Azimio Secretariat.  Azimio...

26 mins ago

Kenya

Activist wants EACC to probe DPP Haji over recruitment process

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – An activist has moved to court seeking an order to compel the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to commence investigations...

36 mins ago

Kenya

Samburu Governor Lenolkulal drops senatorial bid, to focus on Ruto’s presidential campaign

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has become the first outgoing Governor to drop his senatorial bid so as to focus...

2 hours ago

Capital Health

Church-run hospital holds orthopedic medical camp in bid to tackle correctable disabilities

The camp was held in collaboration between the County Government of Nyandarua and the AIC Cure International Hospital with calls for residents to understand disability and...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

PHOTOS: Sudi ushers Kabogo into talks with Ruto at the Hustler’s Mansion

Former Kiambu Governor William Kabogo who is also the leader of Tujibebe Party held talks with Deputy President William Ruto as his official residence...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Thank you for your endorsement, Nairobi Gubernatorial candidate Kagure tells Sonko

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Nairobi Governor aspirant and business lady Agnes Kagure and former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko have hinted on working together...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Senate to resume debate on Bill preventing Employers from calling Staff after 5pm

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – The Senate is on Wednesday expected to resume debate on the second reading of the Employment Amendment Bill 2021. ...

3 hours ago