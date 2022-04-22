Security heightened at Lee Funeral Home as Leaders view Kibaki’s body

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Security has been heightened at Lee Funeral Home as leaders’ troop in for the body viewing of the retired president late Mwai Kibaki.

Military police officers have surrounded the funeral home as key leaders and dignitaries visit.

Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga was among the leaders who have visited the funeral home ahead of his one-week tour to the United States of America.

He was expected to jet out of the country Friday night in his last international tour ahead of the August polls.

Other key leaders who visited the funeral home include Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu and Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Majority Leader in the Senate Samuel Poghisio.

Ngilu mourned the late Kibaki as an icon condoling with the family for the shocking news of the demise of their loved one.

“We pray God to give the family strength and peace in this period of mourning,”stated Ngilu

Others were Orange Democratic Movment (ODM) Party Secretary General Edwin Sifuna and Former Nairobi Speaker Beatrice Elachi.

Kibaki died aged 90 years with the announcement being made by President Uhuru Kenyatta who succeeded him in 2013.

“It is my sorrowful duty to announce to the nation the passing on of His Excellency Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the third president of the Republic of Kenya,” Kenyatta said in a televised address from State House. We have lost a great leader.”

“I order and direct that in the testimony of high esteem that all Kenyans held for Mwai Kibaki, the country will hold a period of national mourning until sunset on the day he will be buried. All flags will fly at half-mast during this period,” he added.

Kibaki served as Kenya’s third president from 2002 to April 2013 at the end of second and final term as required by the Constitution.

Since leaving office, Kibaki has been in and out of hospital due to multiple health complications and old age.

He took over from the late Daniel arap Moi who was president from 1978 to 2002 having taken over when founding leader of the nation Jomo Kenyatta died in office.