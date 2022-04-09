Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Saudi Arabia is allowing one million Muslims to take part in this year's hajj pilgrimage to Mecca

World

Saudi Arabia to allow one million hajj pilgrims this year

Published

Riyadh (AFP), Apr 9 – Saudi Arabia said Saturday it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in this year’s hajj, a sharp uptick after pandemic restrictions forced two years of drastically pared-down pilgrimages.

The hajj ministry “has authorised one million pilgrims, both foreign and domestic, to perform the hajj this year,” it said in a statement.

One of the five pillars of Islam, the hajj must be undertaken by all Muslims with the means at least once in their lives. Usually one of the world’s largest religious gatherings, about 2.5 million people took part in 2019.

But after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Saudi authorities allowed only 1,000 pilgrims to participate.

The following year, they upped the total to 60,000 fully vaccinated citizens and residents chosen through a lottery.

This year’s hajj, which will take place in July, will be limited to vaccinated pilgrims under age 65, Saturday’s announcement said.

Those coming from outside Saudi Arabia will be required to submit a negative Covid-19 PCR result from a test taken within 72 hours of travel.

The government wants to promote pilgrims’ safety “while ensuring that the maximum number of Muslims worldwide can perform the hajj”, Saturday’s statement said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

– Easing restrictions –

The hajj consists of a series of religious rites that are completed over five days in Islam’s holiest city, Mecca, and surrounding areas of western Saudi Arabia.

Hosting the hajj is a matter of prestige for Saudi rulers, as the custodianship of Islam’s holiest sites is the most powerful source of their political legitimacy.

Before the pandemic, Muslim pilgrimages were key revenue earners for the kingdom, bringing in some $12 billion annually.

The restrictions in 2020 and 2021 stoked resentment among Muslims abroad who were barred.

The kingdom of approximately 34 million people has so far recorded more than 751,000 coronavirus cases, including 9,055 deaths, according to health ministry data.

In early March it announced the lifting of most Covid restrictions including social distancing in public spaces and quarantine for vaccinated arrivals, moves that were expected to facilitate the arrival of Muslim pilgrims.

The decision included suspending “social distancing measures in all open and closed places” including mosques, while masks are now only required in closed spaces.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Saudi Arabia to allow one million hajj pilgrims this year: statement

Riyadh (AFP), Apr 9 – Saudi Arabia said Saturday it will permit one million Muslims from inside and outside the country to participate in...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya, Saudi Arabia sign pact to enhance cooperation

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Mar 15 – Kenya and Saudi Arabia have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Political Consultations aimed at strengthening the...

March 15, 2022

DIPLOMACY

Omamo in Riyadh to co-chair JCC session with Saudi counterpart

Amb. Arthur Andambi, Director Middle East, led the Kenyan delegation during the opening session of Saudi Arabia-Kenya Joint Commission for Cooperation in Riyadh with...

March 12, 2022

World

New Year stampede at India religious shrine kills 12

Katra (India) (AFP), Jan 1 – Twelve people were crushed to death in a stampede at an Indian religious shrine in the early hours...

January 1, 2022

Kenya

Surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi worries Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya Sep 29 – A surge in transits from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia has triggered a crackdown 0n foreigners staying illegally in Kenya....

September 29, 2021

Saudi Arabia

Two decades after 9/11, Saudi Arabia seeks softer image

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sep 9 – Two decades after Saudi Arabian militants masterminded and carried out the September 11 attacks, the desert kingdom is...

September 9, 2021