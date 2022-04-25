Connect with us

Kenya

Samuel Gicheru, Kibaki look alike among mourners in parliament

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 25- Samuel Njau Gicheru, a resident from Gatundu was among Kenyans hundreds of Kenyans who trooped to Parliament buildings to pay their last respect to the late President Mwai Kibaki who is lying in State, but it is his striking resemblance to the former head of State that caught the attention of many.

Gicheru who spoke to journalists Monday however denied having any relations with the former Head of State saying they both hail from the same area.

“It is not a must for people to be related for them to look alike. There exist people who look alike in this world,” he said.

He lauded Kibaki for his exemplary leadership and expressed hope that the coming leadership will follow his footsteps.

Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki who died on Friday will lie in State in Parliament from Monday to Wednesday.

A committee planning his burial said a funeral service will be held at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Friday ahead of his burial set for Saturday in Mweiga,
Nyeri.

“This is for the members of the public and the rest of the country in leadership to pay their last respects. Members of the public need to be informed that those who are in Nairobi and would like to visit with the family, it will have to be between Tuesday and Wednesday at President Kibaki’s Nyari office,” Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who is also the chair of the committee said.

Kibaki, who ruled Kenya from 2002 to 2012, died on Friday morning aged 90.

“We have finalized preliminary plans for the state funeral of his excellency President Mwai Kibaki, and we would like the public to know that this will happen on Friday the 29 of April 2022 at Nyayo National Stadium and President Kenyatta will then be laid.

