Kenya

Samburu Governor Lenolkulal drops senatorial bid, to focus on Ruto’s presidential campaign

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal has become the first outgoing Governor to drop his senatorial bid so as to focus on the Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign.

The move by Lenolkulal leaves Senator Steve Lelegwe, who will be defending his seat, as the sole UDA contestant for the seat.

The announcement was made after the two leaders held deliberations with Deputy President William Ruto at his Karen office.

“We welcome Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal to the Kenya Kwanza presidential campaign team.He has graciously vacated his senatorial aspiration for Steve Lelegwe who will be defending his Samburu seat in the August 9 General Election. ,” DP Ruto stated.

The move by Governor Lenolkulal comes even as an activist moved to court to bar outgoing Governors from vying from Senate seats, on grounds that if the former Governors are elected senators this will interfere with their oversight role.

Recently a Nairobi MCA also called on Parliament to come up with a law barring outgoing Governors from running for Senate seats, arguing that they will not be able to audit reports covering their tenure.

Governors who have declared that they will be vying for senate seats are Kivutha Kibwana (Makueni) , Cornel Rasanga (Siaya), Samuel Tunai( Narok), Jackson Mandago (Uasin Gishu) and former Mandera Governor Ali Roba.

