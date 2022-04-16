Connect with us

Samboja picked as Jubilee party’s gubernatorial flag bearer for Taita Taveta

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 16- Taita Taveta County governor Granton Samboja will defend his seat on the Jubilee Party ticket in the August 9 polls after the parties National Elections Board (NEB) Chairman Stephen Wandeto issued him with nomination certificates Saturday.

Speaking during the ceremony held at the Party headquarters in Nairobi, Samboja said that they will step up vote hunting in their counties to ensure that Jubilee Party emerges victorious in various seats during the August 9 polls.

The President Uhuru Kenyatta-led party also announced Jubilee Deputy Party Leader and current Taveta Member of Parliament Naomi Shaban who is seeking re-election for the fifth term and Voi’s Jones Mlolwa as the party’s choice in the National Assembly contest.

In the women representative position Joyce Lay will fly the Jubilee Party’s flag.

The party also handed nomination certificates to several sitting and aspiring MCAs who will represent the party in the ward contest.

Jubilee party secretary General Jeremiah Kioni lauded the candidates for the negotiated consensus and for demonstrating maturity which said is a good example for the country.

“I can tell you Up to where we are, look at the difference between what was happening with our opponents and what is happening in Jubilee, maturity of managing the political affairs as opposed to what we don’t want to say that we saw happening a couple of days ago,” Kioni.

Kioni said that a time had come for Kenyans to seat down and agree on their choice of candidates peacefully.

“The genesis of this is the handshake that we are now entrenching in our management of party affairs and the elections that we are having,” he said.

He pointed out that there are various teams across the country operating under the mandate of the party that has been tasked with consensus building amongst different aspirants.

The Jubilee party SG said that the move will give Kenyans an opportunity to vet leaders and prevent “criminals” from making their way into parliament.

“This process cannot allow a criminal through it is only quality people,” he said.

He added that they were also looking into the issue of party loyalty while vetting the leaders and the constitution.

