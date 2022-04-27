Sakaja says working closely with Wanyonyi to clinch Nairobi Governor’s seat

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 27 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) gubernatorial aspirant for Nairobi Johnson Sakaja now says he will be closely working with Tim Wanyonyi to clinch the top seat in the county.

Sakaja while receiving his nomination ticket to vie for the governor’s seat revealed the details saying their teams are working together.

Wanyonyi was the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial candidate but was forced to drop his bid after consensus talks within Azimio that saw Jubilee’s candidate Polycarp Igathe awarded the ticket.

“We agreed we are going to find a way to work together because what’s important is finding a vision for this city. The details will come out in due course, but our teams are working together that one I can say,” said Sakaja at UDA’s party headquarters.

Soon after the announcement, a dejected Wanyonyi met with Sakaja raising speculation about his next move.

No further details of the meeting were divulged from both parties after the meeting.

“Tim Wanyonyi is a friend mine, we have worked with him closely in the National Assembly. When we met with him, he acknowledged he was my closest competitor. When we met he acknowledged from his own polling that he was my closest competitor and was behind me by close to 8 percent. He had aimed his guns at sorting me out,”Sakaja stated.

“I sympathized with what happened to him that he was replaced with somebody else who had just come in,”he added.

Azimio endorsed Igathe who will now fly the Governor’s flag in August.

In the lineup that was revealed by the former Prime Minister, Igathe is to be deputized by Professor Philip Kaloki.

“Well I think we have worthy competitors, but ultimately the people of Nairobi will decide. I want to tell our competitors to prepare for a tough duel,” said Sakaja.