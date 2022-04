NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 26 – Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja has named ABSA boss James Muchiri to be his running mate in the Nairobi gubernatorial race under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket.

Speaking to Capital Newsbeat, Sakaja stated that Muchiri reflected his ideals and vision for the transformation of Nairobi.

He exuded confidence that together, they will trounce their opponents in the August elections as they seek to capture the seat.

More to follow ….