Sabina Chege announces exit from elective politics, to focus on Azimio

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has announced that she won’t be defending her seat in the August polls.

Chege also revealed on Saturday that she will not be seeking any elective seat in Murang’a County.

“Finally the Holy Spirit has spoken, I will not be vying in any elective position in Murang’a County,” Chege posted on her social media pages.

She noted that “I will concentrate with National politics in Azimio La Umoja Council”.

Chege is among 11 members who are serving in the powerful Azimio Council that is chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The first-term lawmaker had previously been rumoured to be eyeing the Murang’a gubernatorial seat.

Chege has been conspicuous in campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the Azimio’s presidential flag bearer.

In Parliament, Chege is the Chair of the National Assembly Health Committee.

She has also previously chaired the Departmental Committee on Education Research and Technology.

She is also a member of the Liason Committee.