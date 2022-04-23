Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top

Kenya

Sabina Chege announces exit from elective politics, to focus on Azimio

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Murang’a Woman Representative Sabina Chege has announced that she won’t be defending her seat in the August polls.

Chege also revealed on Saturday that she will not be seeking any elective seat in Murang’a County.

“Finally the Holy Spirit has spoken, I will not be vying in any elective position in Murang’a County,” Chege posted on her social media pages.

She noted that “I will concentrate with National politics in Azimio La Umoja Council”.

Chege is among 11 members who are serving in the powerful Azimio Council that is chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The first-term lawmaker had previously been rumoured to be eyeing the Murang’a gubernatorial seat.

Chege has been conspicuous in campaigning for former Prime Minister Raila Odinga who is the Azimio’s presidential flag bearer.

In Parliament, Chege is the Chair of the National Assembly Health Committee.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She has also previously chaired the Departmental Committee on Education Research and Technology.

She is also a member of the Liason Committee.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Govt declares Friday a public holiday for Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The govt has declared Friday April 29 a public holiday to accord former President Mwai Kibaki a State Funeral....

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya to hold state funeral for ex-president Kibaki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Kenya will hold a state funeral next week for former president Mwai Kibaki, who led the East African nation...

5 hours ago

Kenya

UDA dismisses 105 complaints from nominations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23- The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Party now says that out of 166 complaints that it received following the just concluded...

6 hours ago

Kenya

Teachers to undergo CBC training ahead of Junior Secondary School enrollment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The Teachers Service Commission says 60,000 teachers will undergo Competency Based Curriculum (CBC) training ahead of Junior Secondary School...

6 hours ago

County News

Two people killed by Lightning in Machakos following heavy rains

MACHAKOS, Kenya, Apr 23 – Two people have been killed by a bolt of lightning following a heavy downpour at Kanyonga village in Masinga,...

6 hours ago

EDUCATION

KCSE examination results for 441 candidates cancelled due to irregularities

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – The examination results of 441 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidates have been cancelled due to various irregularities....

8 hours ago

Kenya

Former President Kibaki to be buried next Saturday in Othaya

  NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – Former President Mwai Kibaki is set to be buried next Saturday at his Othaya home in Nyeri. The...

10 hours ago

EDUCATION

President Kenyatta receives KCSE examination results at State House

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 23 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has received the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination results at State House Nairobi....

11 hours ago