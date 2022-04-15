Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
At least 341 people have died in South Africa's "unprecedented" floods

World

S.African rescuers in desperate search for dozens missing in floods

Published

Durban, South Africa,Apr 15 – Police, army and volunteer rescuers on Friday widened the search for dozens still missing five days after more than 340 people died in the deadliest storm to strike South Africa’s coastal city of Durban in living memory.

The “unprecedented” floods, which affected nearly 41,000, left a trail of destruction and at least 341 people dead.

With the government coordinating the search-and-rescue operation, the official number of people missing in KwaZulu-Natal province stood at 55.

A fleet of cars and helicopters carrying police experts set out early Friday to comb through a valley in Marianhill suburb, west of Durban, to look for 12 people reported missing in the floods, AFP correspondents said.

The South African Weather Service has issued an Easter weekend warning of thunderstorms and localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal © AFP / MARCO LONGARI

It is an increasingly desperate search for survivors.

Travis Trower, a director for the volunteer-run organisation Rescue South Africa, said his teams had found only corpses after following up 85 calls on Thursday.

“It’s unfortunate, but we do the best we can for as many people as we can,” he told AFP at a small airport north of Durban, one of the rescue hubs

Thousands of survivors, left homeless after their houses were destroyed, are being housed in shelters scattered across the city, sleeping on cardboard sheets and mattresses laid on floors .

The government has given no indication of how many people are missing in total © AFP / Phill Magakoe

Meanwhile volunteers, with hand gloves and trash bags, fanned across the city’s beaches to pick up debris left by the massive storms ahead of an expected surge of Easter weekend holidaymakers.

– ‘Absolute devastation, horrendeous sight’ –

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Software manager Morne Mustard, 35, was among the scores of volunteers, who included children, picking up debris and broken reeds from Durban’s famous Umhlanga beach.

“This is my local beach where I bring my kids, and this is where we spend our weekend, so this is for our community,”.

He roped in workmates, families and friends to help clean up as beach restaurants offered free breakfast for the volunteers.

Map of South Africa locating KwaZulu-Natal province, where hundreds have been confirmed dead as of April 14, following the heaviest rains in decades. © AFP

Recalling the day the rain fell, Mustard said, “It didnt feel real, absolute devastation, a horrendous sight, stuff spilling out on the beach must have come from someone’s house… brooms and mops, household utensils, it was such a heart sore to see.”

Some of Durban’s poorest residents lined up on Thursday to collect water from burst pipes and dug through layers of mud to retrieve their scant possessions.

President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the region a state of disaster to unlock relief funds.

Weather forecasters said apocalyptic levels of rain were dumped on the region over several days.

Some areas received more than 450 millimetres (18 inches) over 48 hours, or nearly half of Durban’s annual rainfall, the national weather service said.

The South African Weather Service has issued an Easter weekend warning of thunderstorms and localised flooding in KwaZulu-Natal and neighbouring Free State and Eastern Cape provinces.

The country is still struggling to recover from the two-year-old Covid pandemic and deadly riots last year that killed more than 350 people.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

‘Act of arson’ at S.Africa church where Tutu is buried

Cape Town (AFP), Feb 6 – A fire started by an arsonist broke out overnight at the cathedral where South Africa’s spiritual father and...

February 6, 2022

World

Tutu’s ashes buried in Cape Town cathedral

-Nobel Peace Prize winner Tutu died a week ago, aged 90, after a life spent fighting injustice. -His body was aquamated in line with...

January 2, 2022

World

S.Africa holds modest state funeral for ‘spiritual father’ Tutu

Cape Town (AFP), Jan 1 – South Africa on Saturday held a state funeral for Archbishop Desmond Tutu, the last great hero of the...

January 2, 2022

World

Desmond Tutu, South Africa’s moral compass

Cape Town (AFP), Jan 1 – South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu, who died on Boxing Day at the age of 90, was the moral...

January 1, 2022

World

South Africans bid farewell to Tutu on eve of funeral

Cape Town (AFP), Dec 31 – South Africans on Friday took their last chance to pay their respects to Archbishop Desmond Tutu on the...

December 31, 2021

Africa

S.African report on Zuma-era graft to be released Tuesday

Johannesburg (AFP), Dec 31 – South African investigators next week will hand over their first report in a long-awaited probe into state corruption under...

December 31, 2021

World

South Africa lifts curfew as Omicron wave subsides

Johannesburg (AFP), Dec 30 – South Africa, where the Omicron variant was detected last month, says its latest coronavirus wave has peaked without a...

December 31, 2021

Africa

Tutu’s body lies in state for second day in S.Africa

Cape Town (AFP), Dec 31 – The body of Archbishop Desmond Tutu lay in state on Friday for a second day, giving South Africans...

December 31, 2021