Ruto’s Kisii team urges fuel price stabilization as they market consensus-generated lineup

KISII, Kenya, Apr 12 — A Kisii county gubernatorial aspirant on United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party has called for the government’s intervention over current petroleum shortage.

Ezekiel Machogu, who is also the legislator for Nyaribari Masaba, said residents were inconvenienced while looking for the scarce essential commodity.

He spoke while addressing a rally at Ibeno in Kisii county on Tuesday.

Mochogu noted the shortage was affecting the economy and urged the government to invoke the relevant mechanisms including fuel price stabilization to save Kenyans from suffering further.

The lawmaker rooted for UDA’s ‘’Bottom Up’’ economic model saying it will transform the country’s development status.

He was accompanied by UDA chief presidential campaigner from Kisii region Advocate Okengo Nyambane who said party nominations are scheduled for April 14, 2022 and will be held in 23 out of 45 wards since competitors had arrived at a consensus.

“The same will be conducted in two out of nine constituencies to pick candidates for the MP seat,” Okengo, who shelved his senatorial bid, said.

He also affirmed the impending party nominations will be free and fair.

Okengo dropped his senatorial ambition after consensus talks led by UDA leader William Ruto and allies in the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

Charles Matoke, an former US military officers, who also dropped his gubernatorial bid said he will fully support the UDA gubernatorial candidate and ensure he clinches the top seat.

“Am young, dropping my Gubernatorial ambitions doesn’t mean have put a stop over to my political ambitions,” said Matoke.

He affirmed with Okengo, they are going to head Deputy President William Ruto’s campaign in Kisii and they are optimistic to deliver more votes for Ruto.