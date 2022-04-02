Connect with us

DP Ruto said in his statement Friday that every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country/FILE

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Ruto, Mandago condemn attack on Raila in Uasin Gishu

The leaders appealed for probe while defending unhindered campaigns in all parts of the country ahead of the August 9 polls.
BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 2 — Deputy President William Ruto, Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen have condemned the attack on Raila Odinga in Uasin Gishu county on Friday while he was headed to the burial of tycoon farmer Jackson Kibor.

The leaders appealed for probe while defending unhindered campaigns in all parts of the country ahead of the August 9 polls.

DP Ruto said in his statement Friday that every politician has the right to sell their agenda in every part of the country.

“We should listen, evaluate their policies and then decide whom to support. Political violence is retrogressive, divisive and tears down our democracy. We condemn and reject it without reservation,” Ruto said.

Murkomen on his side called on the Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai to investigate the matter, arrest and charge the culprits.

“We cannot condone violence anywhere. As a team that has suffered violence in Kenol, Kondele and Embakasi East to name a few, we understand too well the dangers of glorifying and condoning violence,” he said.

He further called on the citizens to share information that will assist the police to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

He however called for fairness in the condemnation of any acts of violence.

“We must nip this barbaric behavior in the bud and we must learn to be consistent and bipartisan in our condemnation of such evil acts,” he said.

Murkomen went on to say that Kenyans were still waiting for Odinga to condemn similar attacks on DP Ruto during his previous campaigns.

“My friend Raila Odinga Kenyans are still waiting for you to condemn the same incidents meted on our DP William Ruto and team in Kibera, Kondele, Kenol, Embakasi East etc. Please compare them also to 1992 and 2007 violence. You must be a statesman and bipartisan in condemning violence,” Murkomen said in response to Odinga’s statement on the attack.

Governor Mandago also condemned the incident pointing out that they will pursue the matter until the perpetrators are brought to book.

“We have heavily invested in peace building as a region, we will not allow a few elements to take us back. I urge the security apparatus in the region to act with speed and get into the bottom of the matter. They should also be on the lookout during this charged political period,” Mandago said.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi has since directed the National Police Service to investigate the attack on to ensure the culprits are brought to book.

While condemning the incident, Matiangi termed it regrettable and sad pointing out that it is a reminder of the ugly face of violent political intolerance that the country has been working hard to bring to an end.

