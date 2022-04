NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto says he see former Mwai Kibaki’s shadow in Kenya’s next president.

Speaking during Kibaki’s funeral service at the Nyayo Stadium on Friday, Ruto stated that “I can see his shadow and influence on who is going to become the fifth President of Kenya.”

“When the history of Kenya is written, Mwai Kibaki may not fit into paragraphs and even chapters. I think we might need a book to document what he has done for our country,” he stated.