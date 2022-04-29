Ruto: I see Kibaki’s shadow in Kenya’s 5th president

For breaking, reliable, trustworthy and accurate news, follow us on: https://twitter.com/capitalfmkenya/ https://www.facebook.com/capitalfmkenya https://www.instagram.com/capitalfmkenya Subscribe to Capital FM News for More: https://goo.gl/85AHnZ #CapitalFmNews
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son Jimmy has hinted that he might soon follow on the footsteps of his father...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto says he sees the shadow of former president Mwai Kibaki in the next leader who...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Mwai Kibaki as ‘the man, the leader and the visionary’ anchored on strong policies...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has described Mwai Kibaki as the best President Kenya ever had. Speaking at Nyayo Stadium...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has recalled his private talks with former President Mwai Kibaki that sealed...
