Kenya

Ruto: I see Kibaki’s shadow in Kenya’s 5th president

MOSES MUOKI

Published

Kenya

Kibaki’s son Jimmy hints at joining politics

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s eldest son Jimmy has hinted that he might soon follow on the footsteps of his father...

48 mins ago

Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto says he sees the shadow of former president Mwai Kibaki in the next leader who...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kibaki was disciplined and unwavering as a leader – President Kenyatta

1 hour ago

Kenya

Uhuru mourns Kibaki the man, the leader and the visionary

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has mourned Mwai Kibaki as ‘the man, the leader and the visionary’ anchored on strong policies...

2 hours ago

Kenya

DP Ruto’s tribute during Kibaki’s State Funeral Service

2 hours ago

Kenya

Ruto says Kibaki was Kenya’s best president, ever

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Deputy President William Ruto has described Mwai Kibaki as the best President Kenya ever had. Speaking at Nyayo Stadium...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila recalls private talks with Kibaki that sealed power sharing deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has recalled his private talks with former President Mwai Kibaki that sealed...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Raila’s tribute during the State Funeral Service for the Late President Mwai Kibaki

2 hours ago