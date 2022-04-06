Robert Alai: Why I need your vote for Kileleshwa MCA

Hello

After listening to the party leadership, poll data and your humble advice, and many a wise counsel, I decided to drop my bid for MP Nyando and now vie in Nairobi for the seat of MCA Kileleshwa where I have been resident since 2017.

I am vying for this seat not to fight for tenders or solve financial problems but I would like to influence policy in Nairobi to make the city less congested and more resident-friendly. I would love to push the city to be safer and we’ll lit. I want to see Nairobi which accommodates the rich and supports the poor to uplift their living standards. Blogger Robert Alai.

I would like to see Nairobi which delivers on health and education as well as transport. Don’t we want Nairobi with a working mass transport system? Can we make Nairobi smarter so as to have less police officers manually controlling traffic?

If I change Nairobi, I will be influencing change in Kenya.

I humbly ask you to come out in large numbers on 21 April 2022 at the Kileleshwa Primary School during the ODM nominations and vote for me.

I have never been a member of any other party but ODM. My party is now digital, organised and listening.

Please support my candidature!

Thank you.

Robert Alai

Kileleshwa