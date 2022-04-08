Rights groups urge government to step up peace efforts in violence prone areas

Nairobi, Kenya, April 8 – Rights groups in the country have challenged the government to step up its peace efforts in conflict zones in the country saying its current tactics are not working.

The activists drawn from Baringo, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Marsabit, Laikipia, Wajir and Mandera counties pointed out that the root causes of insecurity witnessed in the affected counties point to historical land injustices, including unclear tribal boundaries, community profiling and marginalization.

They also attributed it to resource-based conflicts and politically instigated violence pointing out that successive governments have failed to address the issues which they say have affected them for years.

“We are generally concerned that the Government has abdicated its fundamental duties of ensuring law and order in the above counties and also in ensuring that the root causes of these problems are resolved once and for all,” Kenya Human Rights Commission Programmes Manager Annet Nerima said.

They further expressed concern that the current insecurity and biting drought has had a negative impact in their economic, social and democratic rights pointing out that it could affect their participation in the upcoming August, 9 polls.

The activists claimed that over 1, 000 people have been displaced in the last four months as a result of conflicts and at least 300 killed in the affected areas.

Lochok Sammy a member of the Turkana Extractive Consortium and an activist said the situation has deprived children in the volatile counties of equal access to education.

He pointed out that over 30 schools have since been closed indefinitely and this has continued to affect the performance of students in the national examinations.

“During the recently concluded examinations that is KCPE and KCSE were conducted in the wake of these conflicts, thus affecting our children both psychologically, emotionally and socially. Teachers have fled these counties for safety and as such our children cannot effectively undertake their studies nor were they well prepared for the recently concluded KCPE and KCSE,” he said.

The activists also named increased Sexual and Gender Based Violence against women and girls and inadequate access to health services as other effects of the violence.

Another activist Everlyne Lemoy, pointed out that despite initiating truth-telling, investigative commissions and independent offices here has been a general failure by successive regimes to fully address the root causes of these problems.

“It is the reason that we, the citizens from the aforementioned counties, continue to face serio gross human rights violations that continue to act as an impediment to the realization of enjoyment of our Constitutional and Democratic rights,” she stated.

We added that it is the fundamental duty of the State and every State organ to observe, respect promote and fulfil the rights and fundamental freedoms in the Bill of rights.

“It is also fundamental duty of the Government to ensure that national security is pursued in compliance with the rule of law and with the utmost respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms,” she added.

To address the situation, the rights groups proposed a number of measures including urging the National Land Commission to investigate historical land injustices its redress to the affected communities.

They further called on different parliamentary committees to initiate fact-finding mission in the eight affected counties and share the findings with the public.

“The National Gender and Equality Commission, Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, National Cohesion and Integration Commission, and the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to immediately initiate a joint inquiry into the above-mentioned issues,” said Abel Kiage, an activist.

They further called on the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to move with speed and press charges against anyone propagating hate speech and war mongering.

“Politicians should promote tolerance, understanding and acceptance amongst the different communities,” he added.