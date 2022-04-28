Reprieve for Sonko as petitioner withdraws from case against inclusion in Mombasa Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 28 – It is a battle half won for Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko on the petition barring him from vying for Mombasa Governor’s seat after one of the two petitioners withdrew his petition.

Ndoro Kayuga who was the first petitioner through his lawyer Titus Kirui withdrew the suit arguing that he had come to the realization that Sonko’s impeachment case was more political than legal.

The petitioner is said to have had a change of heart following a televised TV interview.

“That however on the same day in the evening of 25th April 2022.the 1st respondent (Mike Sonko) appeared on Kenya Television Network, a national television, as a guest in segment called “Check point” where he articulated in detail his tribulations as the governor of Nairobi county,” said Kayuga.

With an appeal by the embattled Governor over his impeachment pending at the Supreme Court, Kayuga through his lawyer Titus Kirui said that his petition to bar Sonko would be thwarted on the basis that its premature.

“That I am advised by counsel which advice I believe to be verily true that based on the pending appeal at the Supreme Court, the current petition is therefore premature and may suffer from the doctrine of ripeness if the same proceeds,” the petition read.

The 1st petitioner informed Mombasa High Court judge John Mativo that he had not been coerced to withdraw his petition as he had now been convinced that if Sonko will be elected as the second governor of the coastal county,the welfare of Mijikenda community will be catered for.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“That the 1st respondent equally articulated his agenda for the county of Mombasa if he is elected the second governor and I was touched by the fact his agenda resonated well my desire as well as my community of the Mijikenda which have been sidelined by the current government,”Kayuga stated.

The 2nd petitioner, George Odhiambo, is yet to withdraw his petitioner barring Sonko to vie for Mombasa Gubernatorial seat under the Wiper Democratic Party.

The petitioner argued that the former governor is disqualified from holding public office, following his impeachment.

“The 1st Respondent, having been impeached and removed from the office of the Governor of Nairobi City County, is disqualified from vying for and being elected into the office of the Governor of Mombasa County and from holding any other State office by virtue of Article 75 (3) of the Constitution,” read the petition.

They had wanted the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) barred from clearing Sonko to join the Mombasa gubernatorial race.

The Kalonzo Musyoka led Wiper Party was also faulted for nominated and issuing Sonko the ticket to run as Mombasa Governor.

“The 1″ Respondent and the 1st Respondent’s decision to accept the nomination despite being disqualified by the Constitution is in violation of the Petitioners’ constitutional rights to free, fair and regular elections as guaranteed by Article 38 (2) of the Constitution,” further reads the petition.

The judge allowed the matter to be adjourned to 10th of May following the confusion witnessed in court due to the new developments.