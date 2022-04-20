Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The UDA Elections Disputes Resolution Committee (EDRC) overturned Kihagi's win, after finding that Kihara garnered 9,904 against her 9,903 in the hotly contested party primaries ./KNA

Kenya

Reprieve for Kihara in repeat UDA party primaries

Published

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Apr 20 – Naivasha Member of Parliament Jane Kihara got a reprieve after she narrowly clinched the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party ticket during the repeat exercise.

The new twist came after the former MP John Kihagi won the party ticket during the first round of the Primaries and was issued with the certificate, but the results were later nullified on claims the exercise was flawed.

The UDA Elections Disputes Resolution Committee (EDRC) overturned Kihagi’s win, after finding that Kihara garnered 9,904 against her 9,903 in the hotly contested party primaries held on Thursday last week.

Kihara had lodged an appeal to the party following allegations of electoral malpractices during last week’s nominations that saw Kihagi announced the winner.

While addressing residents of Naivasha town after receiving the certificate, Kihara who is serving her second term hailed the UDA disputes resolution committee for a fair hearing following her successful petition. 

 Initial results from the April 14 exercise indicated that John Kihagi had beaten the sitting MP after garnering 10,394 votes while Kihara got 9, 991 votes forcing her to storm out of the tallying centre amidst rigging allegations.

Kihara added that the nominations were marred with irregularities with claims of voter bribery as well as stuffing of ballots in some polling centres all in favor of Kihagi.

In her acceptance speech, Kihara called upon Kihagi to concede defeat and join hands with her to consolidate the Naivasha voting block for UDA. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

She however accused Nakuru senator Susan Kihika for interfering with constituency politics by allegedly supporting Kihagi to clinch the UDA parliamentary ticket for the forthcoming general elections to unseat her. 

Speculations were rife over the rivalry in UDA with Kihika accused of being a jubilee mole by favouring sections of aspirants an issue Hon. Jayne described it as detrimental to the party’s unity.

Supporters of the incumbent thronged the streets of Naivasha town to celebrate the new turn of events saying justice had been finally served. 

The next course of action for Kihagi is unclear following the nullification of his bid to succeed Kihara after several attempts to reach him on mobile went unanswered.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Stakeholders call for use of electric vehicles following fuel crisis

NAIVASHA, Kenya, Apr 20 – Stakeholders dealing in electric automobiles have urged Kenyans to embrace and adopt their use to support the government’s ongoing...

9 mins ago

Kenya

High Court throws out suit seeking to suspend operationalization of the Political Parties Amendment Act 2022

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – The High Court has thrown out a petition seeking the suspension of the operationalization of the Political Parties Amendment...

15 mins ago

County News

ODM Appeals tribunal throws out Midiwo’s complaint challenging Elisha Odhiambo’s nomination as Gem MP

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Appeals Tribunal has thrown out a complaint by Jalang’o Midiwo challenging the nomination of...

34 mins ago

Kenya

Bomet Woman Rep aspirant ‘Toto’ gets boost after being gifted campaign car by Governor Barchok

BOMET, Kenya, Apr 20 – The young female aspirant in the Bomet Woman Representative race on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket has received...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Raila to jet out of the country for week long US tour Friday accompanied by Karua

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga is expected to leave the country on Friday for a one week...

1 hour ago

August Elections

Jubilee issues certificates in Kirinyaga as Governors’ stalemate persist

KIRINYAGA, Kenya, Apr 20 – The Jubilee Party has issued certificates to all aspirants in Kirinyaga County except for governor’s position. The Party’s National...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Nairobi children to elect leaders for the Kenya Children’s Assembly

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 20 – Children in Nairobi County were on Wednesday expected to hold elections to select leaders who will represent them at...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Ojienda, Ruth Odinga secure Kisumu ODM tickets

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 20 – Tom Ojienda has been chosen to fly the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Senate ticket in the August elections. This...

2 hours ago