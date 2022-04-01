Relief for farmers as Govt announces Sh5.7bn fertilizer subsidy

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya says DAP fertilizer will now cost Sh2,800 after the government announced it has set aside Sh5.73 billion to subsidize prices countrywide.

The farm input at present costs Sh6,000.

A similar bag of NPK will cost Sh3,000, MOP will go for Sh2,500, C.A.N. will cost Sh1,950, UREA will cost Sh2,700 and Sulphate of Ammonia, will cost Sh2,500 respectively.

He explained that the facility will subsidize 2.28 million 50-kilogram bags of fertilizer for farmers growing food crops.

The Agriculture CS said the Russia-Ukraine war, hoarding, rising gas prices and extreme weather conditions have pushed up fertilizer prices in the global market, prompting the government’s intervention.