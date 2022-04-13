Raila wants man jailed for shoplifting released unconditionally

Nairobi, Kenya, April 13- Azimio La Umoja Presidential candidate Raila Odinga has called for the unconditional release of Alvina Linus Chivondo, a man who was sentenced to one year imprisonment or a fine of Sh 100,000 for shoplifting.

Chivondo, was handed the sentence when he appeared before Milimani chief magistrate Micheni Wendy after pleadng guilty to stealing from Naivas Development House.

Odinga argued that it was ironic that petty offenders were being imprisoned while other top criminals reference to politicians were roaming in the country freely.

“Let Alvin Linus Chivondo be released unconditionally! Criminals are now getting a reprieve to campaign freely, while petty offenders are being jailed. Let the courts get their priorities right, for once, you can’t jail a man for trying to feed his family,” Odinga said.

During the sentencing, the prosecution counsel submitted that the suspect visited Naivas Development House shopping hall posing like a customer on April 10, 2022.

The 22-year-old is said to have proceeded to pick items from the shelves and placing them in a shopping basket.

According to the report, Chivondo picked 5kg packet of rice, 1/2kg honey, 1/2kg tea leaves, 5 litres of cooking oil and 2kg sugar before he was intercepted at the exit by the staff manning the camera room.

He was later arrested and the said items recovered.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While pleading for a lighter sentence the convict explained to the court that he was pushed to steal after his family went for three consecutive days without food.

He further stated that he had lost his hawking job a few months back pointing out that his efforts to find a new job was unsuccessful. But the court could not hear any of it.

The court ruled that so far it has pardoned four offenders accused of shoplifting from the same shopping hall.

“From yesterday this court has forgiven four offenders from the same shopping hall. Sentence is supposed to serve a deterrence effect. To my opinion potential criminals have found a leeway to steal from the hall. I am therefore going to sentence the convicted person heavily to serve as an example to the rest. I will therefore fine the accused Sh 100,000 in default to serve one year in prison, “ruled the court.