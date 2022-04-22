Here is Raila Odinga leaving the Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi after viewing the body of Kenya’s third President Mwai Kibaki who died on April 22, 2022.
Raila visits Lee Funeral Home to view Kibaki’s body
President Uhuru mourns his predecessor President Kibaki in emotional military parade as statehouse flags are lowered to half mast.
VIHIGA, Kenya, Apr 22 – Deputy President William Ruto has cancelled his campaign in Vihiga County so as to pay tribute to former President...
NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua says the late former President Mwai Kibaki taught her to be open minded. Karua spoke...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Security has been heightened at Lee Funeral Home as leaders’ troop in for the body viewing of the retired...
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22- A litany of condolences have been poured for retired president the late Mwai Kibaki following his demise on Friday, following...
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Flagbearer Raila Odinga has mourned retired president Mwai Kibaki, who died on Friday...
NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a period of national mourning following the deth of former head of state Mwai...
NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Kenya’s former President Emilio Mwai Kibaki, 90, is dead. The announcement was made on Friday morning by President Uhuru...