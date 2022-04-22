Raila unveils Nairobi Line up with Igathe as Governor to be deputized by Kaloki

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has unveiled the Azimio line-up during the August elections.

During the unveiling announced at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, Odinga who was flanked by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced that Polycarp Igathe will fly the Governor’s flag in the elections and will be deputized by Philip Kaloki.

Timothy Wanyonyi will be seeking to be re-elected as the Westlands Member of Parliament.

More to follow ….