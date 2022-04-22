Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Polycarp Igathe will fly the Governor's flag in the elections and will be deputized by Philip Kaloki. /COURTESY

Kenya

Raila unveils Nairobi Line up with Igathe as Governor to be deputized by Kaloki

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has unveiled the Azimio line-up during the August elections.

During the unveiling announced at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) on Friday, Odinga who was flanked by Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka announced that Polycarp Igathe will fly the Governor’s flag in the elections and will be deputized by Philip Kaloki.

Timothy Wanyonyi will be seeking to be re-elected as the Westlands Member of Parliament.

More to follow ….

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta declares national mourning period until Kibaki’s State Funeral

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a period of national mourning following the deth of former head of state Mwai...

19 mins ago

August Elections

Wanyonyi dismisses offer to deputize Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) gubernatorial aspirant Tim Wanyonyi has dismissed an offer to deputize Jubilee gubernatorial aspirant Polycarp Igathe...

32 mins ago

World

Kenya To Host Inaugural Marathon On Nairobi Expressway

NAIROBI, Kenya, April 22 – Kenya’s top athletes and ordinary citizens will get a chance to run on the Chinese-built Nairobi Expressway when the...

1 hour ago

Kenya

PICTURE STORY:  Raila, Kalonzo to unveil Azimio candidates for Nairobi County seats

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 21 – Azimio principals Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka are set to unveiling of candidates who will contest for top elective...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Agnes Kagure to vie for Nairobi Governor’s seat as an independent candidate 

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Business woman Agnes Kagure will now be vying for the Nairobi Governor’s seat as an independent candidate. Kagure’s move...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Jaguar cries foul after losing UDA nomination ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Starehe Member of Parliament Charles Kanyi alias Jaguar has protested over the issuance of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA)...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Wanyonyi to deputize Igathe in Nairobi Governor’s contest after State house deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – Westlands Member of Parliament Tim Wanyonyi has agreed to step down in favor of Jubilee’s Polycarp Igathe in the...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Simon Mbugua handed UDA’s nomination ticket for Starehe

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – East Africa Legislative Assembly MP Simon Mbugua has been issued United Democratic Alliance (UDA) provisional ticket for the Starehe...

3 hours ago