Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Raila stated how the plan to kill him was well calculated, that the youth had been paid and issued with weapons to carry out the plan. /COURTESY

August Elections

Raila says Uasin Gishu attack was a plot to kill him

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga has revealed how a plot had been hatched to kill him during the burial of businessman Jackson Kibor in Uasin Gishu County.

In his US tour in Washington D.C, Odinga narrated how the plan was well calculated saying that the youth had been paid and issued with weapons to carry it out.

“Some goons were hired and they actually wanted to kill us. You saw what they did to our choppers but it was something that was properly planned. Bundles of money and weapons were given which was supposed to use,” he stated.

The Former Prime Minister stated that the plan was foiled after they decided to change the arrival time for the burial.

“Unfortunately, we did not go there at the time they expected us to go there. We received information early morning that they had been hired to go there to  heckle me then attack me,” he indicated.

“I decided to go there during the end of the service when people were burying him,” said Odinga.

Odinga stated that they escaped death by a whisker after police officers quickly intervened.

“The attack was vicious, were it not for the action of the police officers, the damage would have been much more devastating. Police officers managed to arrest 15 goons,” he said.

Odinga came under attack in Uasin Gishu Friday, raising fears of the return of political violence in the country ahead of the August election.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Odinga and his convoy were headed to Elgeyo Marakwet for the burial of Kibor when his convoy came under a hail of stones.

“In the event that took place in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu, youths attacked my plane, destroying the air shield with rocks that were clearly aimed at me,” Odinga said in a statement, “On my way to the plane, they had pelted my vehicles with stones.”

He condemned the incident and warned that some leaders had resorted to assembling militia during the campaigns so as to zone sections of the country.

“In the run up to the August elections, someone seems to be assembling a rag tag band of extremist youths, radicalised by lies and handouts to zone the country befpre pushing us to mayhem.”

He blamed Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Soy MP Caleb Kositany saying, “I call on the two, and all leaders from the region who believe in our constitution to come out now not later to condemn the incident and promise an end to the bizarre attempts to balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal party zones ahead of the August election.” There was no immediate comment from the two.

Police arrested 15 suspects in connection to the attack but they were released due to lack of evidence.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Kenyatta opens public viewing of Kibaki’s body in Parliament

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Monday opened the public viewing of Mwai Kibaki’s body which is lying in state within...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Police arrest 4 suspects who stupefied passengers in Nairobi bound bus

Nairobi, Kenya, April 25 – Police officers based at Kabete police station in Nairobi have arrested four individuals for stupefying passengers on a bus...

3 hours ago

Kenya

Kibaki’s body in Parliament for 3-day public viewing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 25 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body has arrived in Parliament for a three-day public viewing. The military truck carrying the...

4 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Can a retiring President choose to be a deputy President? – Ledama Ole Kina

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The decision by a section of some Governors who are serving their second and final term in office to...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Impeached leaders should be disqualified from seeking public office – Transparency International

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – An anti-corruption agency now says that previously impeached leaders should be denied the opportunity to run for public office...

21 hours ago

Kenya

Igathe is hot air and a quitter, I am determined to make Nairobi better – Sakaja

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Johnson Sakaja has poured cold water on the candidature of his opponent Polycarp Igathe in the...

22 hours ago

Kenya

Former President Kibaki’s body to be transported in gun-carriage to Parliament Monday

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – Former President Mwai Kibaki’s body will be accorded full military honors and escorted in a Gun Carriage to parliament...

23 hours ago

Kenya

UN boss Guterres lauds President Kenyatta for promoting peace in DRC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 24 – The United Nations (UN) has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for leading efforts as the East African Community (EAC) Chairman...

1 day ago