Raila recalls private talks with Kibaki that sealed power sharing deal

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Leader Raila Odinga has recalled his private talks with former President Mwai Kibaki that sealed a power-sharing pact after the 2007 post-election violence.

Speaking at the Nyayo Stadium during Kibaki’s funeral service, Odinga stated that Kibaki stood his ground following the agreement and told off his advisers who were against it.

“Kibaki agreed and we shook hands in 2007/2008. But some people came to persuade him not to agree to the handshake,” he said.

“But we came out and shook hands. There were differences in handling issues, but we were able to resolve them.”