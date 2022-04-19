Raila promises to return port services to Mombasa within three months

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has promised to return port services to Mombasa within three months if elected President during the August elections.

In a charm offensive to maintain a grip in Mombasa, which is considered an ODM stronghold, Odinga said he understands the economy of Mombasa well.

“We shall return port services to Mombasa within three months after August 9. We will also ensure the Special Economic Zone is operationalized within the first year in office,” he stated.

The ODM leader said he is the brainchild behind the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

“Former President Mwai Kibaki and I are the brains behind the SGR. I understand the economy of Mombasa well, therefore, you should not worry,” he indicated.

He was speaking on Tuesday during a brief event to issue certificates to ODM candidates in the Coast region.

The ODM party leader called for a six-piece vote in Mombasa and the coast region as he drummed up support for all the ODM candidates present.

He issued certificates to all six governor candidates at the Coast on ODM ticket, women representatives, Senators and MPs.

In Mombasa County, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir will fly the governor flag, Mohammed Faki (Senator), and Zamzam Mohamed (woman representative).

MPs candidates are; Masoud Machele (Mvita), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Said Abdhalla (Nyali), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni).