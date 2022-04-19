Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
In a charm offensive to maintain a grip in Mombasa, which is considered an ODM stronghold, Odinga said he understands the economy of Mombasa well. /COURTESY

Kenya

Raila promises to return port services to Mombasa within three months

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga has promised to return port services to Mombasa within three months if elected President during the August elections.

In a charm offensive to maintain a grip in Mombasa, which is considered an ODM stronghold, Odinga said he understands the economy of Mombasa well.

“We shall return port services to Mombasa within three months after August 9. We will also ensure the Special Economic Zone is operationalized within the first year in office,” he stated.

The ODM leader said he is the brainchild behind the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

“Former President Mwai Kibaki and I are the brains behind the SGR. I understand the economy of Mombasa well, therefore, you should not worry,” he indicated.

He was speaking on Tuesday during a brief event to issue certificates to ODM candidates in the Coast region.

The ODM party leader called for a six-piece vote in Mombasa and the coast region as he drummed up support for all the ODM candidates present.

He issued certificates to all six governor candidates at the Coast on ODM ticket, women representatives, Senators and MPs.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In Mombasa County, Mvita MP Abdulswamad Nassir will fly the governor flag, Mohammed Faki (Senator), and Zamzam Mohamed (woman representative).

MPs candidates are; Masoud Machele (Mvita), Badi Twalib (Jomvu), Said Abdhalla (Nyali), Omar Mwinyi (Changamwe), Rashid Bedzimba (Kisauni) and Mishi Mboko (Likoni).

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

Wiper Women Democrats disown Karua Endorsement

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Wiper Democratic Movement Women League has disowned the endorsement of Martha Karua to deputize Raila Odinga by a section...

11 mins ago

Kenya

Police to detain 3 terror suspects who were planning attacks during easter for 14 more days

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police have been granted fourteen more days to detain three terror suspects arrested in Mombasa for planning attacks during...

22 mins ago

County News

Female Athlete murdered in Iten

ITEN, Kenya, Apr 19 – A female athlete has been found murdered in a house in Iten town. The upcoming athlete has been identified...

45 mins ago

Kenya

Azimio-One Kenya to unveil Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on Thursday after consensus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Consensus in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya gubernatorial ticket in Nairobi county might muzzle the political ambitions of  aspirants...

59 mins ago

Kenya

Chaos in Nyakach as one person accused of running parallel ODM nominations

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police was forced to teargas Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters in Urudi polling station in Nyakach Sub County after...

1 hour ago

Top stories

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

Nairobi (AFP), Apr 19 – Twenty million people are at risk of starvation this year as delayed rains worsen an already brutal drought in...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Wiper settles on Julius Malombe in the Kitui Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Wiper Democratic Movement on Tuesday nominated former Kitui Governor Julius Makau Malombe as its candidate for the Kitui gubernatorial...

3 hours ago

Kenya

500,000 Kenyans facing catastrophic hunger due to drought – WFP

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19 – At least 500,000 Kenyans are facing high risk of hunger due to the biting drought in the Horn of...

5 hours ago