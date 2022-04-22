Connect with us

The late Mwai Kibaki served in a coalition government with Raila Odinga as Prime Minister.

Top stories

Raila mourns Kibaki as a diligent and honest leader who will be missed by Kenyans

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 22 – Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Presidential Flagbearer Raila Odinga has mourned retired president Mwai Kibaki, who died on Friday morning, as a man who served the nation with diligence and honesty.

“We have lost the third president of Kenya His Excellency Mwai Kibaki. He was one of the freedom fighters of our country having served this country for many years with diligence, fortitude, honesty and transparency,” Odinga said moments after President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Kibaki’s death.

Kibaki died aged 90, after a long illness coupled with old age.

“It is my sorrowful duty to announce to the nation the passing on of His Excellency Emilio Mwai Kibaki, the third president of the Republic of Kenya,” Kenyatta said in a televised address from State House, “We have lost a great leader.”

“I order and direct that in the testimony of high esteem that all Kenyans held for Mwai Kibaki, the country will hold a period of national mourning until sunset on the day he will be buried. All flags will fly at half-mast during this period,” he added.

Kibaki served as Kenya’s third president from 2002 to April 2013 at the end of second and final term as required by the Constitution.

Odinga worked with the late Kibaki in a grand coalition government after disputing the 2007 elections in a deal mediated by former UN Secretary-General the late Kofi Annan.

The two formed a grand coalition government, with Odinga as prime minister.

