Raila attacked in Uasin Gishu, chopper and vehicles stoned

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga came under attack in Uasin Gishu Friday, raising fears of the return of political violence in the country ahead of the August election.

Odinga and his convoy were headed to Elgeyo Marakwet for the burial of tycoon farmer Jackson Kibor when his convoy came under a hail of stones.

“In the event that took place in Kabenes, Uasin Gishu, youths attacked my plane, destroying the air shield with rocks that were clearly aimed at me,” Odinga said in a statement, “On my way to the plane, they had pelted my vehicles with stones.”

He condemned the incident and warned that some leaders had resorted to assembling militia during the campaigns so as to zone sections of the country.

“In the run up to the August elections, someone seems to be assembling a rag tag band of extremist youths, radicalised by lies and handouts to zone the country befpre pushing us to mayhem.”

He blamed Uasin Gishu Governor Jackson Mandago and Soy MP Caleb Kositany saying, “I call on the two, and all leaders from the region who believe in our constitution to come out now not later to condemn the incident and promise an end to the bizarre attempts to balkanize the country into ethnic and tribal party zones ahead of the August election.” There was no immediate comment from the two.

Odinga’s campaign office shared some of the photos showing how his chopper and vehicles were destroyed.

Odinga was headed to the funeral of tycoon businessman Jackson Kibor when his chopper and convoy was attacked.

Deputy President William Ruto was also expected at the burial but he did not attend it, instead his condolence message was read out by Governor Mandago whom Raila blamed for the attack.

Friday’s incident raises fears of the return of political violence, as leaders traverse the country to campaign.