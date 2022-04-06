Connect with us

Azimio Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga appointed Tuju for the role of Azimio Secretariat Executive Director. /FILE

Raila appoints Tuju as Azimio Secretariat Executive Director

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 6 – Former Jubilee Party Secretary General Raphael Tuju has been appointed as the Executive Director of the Azimio Secretariat. 

Azimio Presidential flag bearer Raila Odinga appointed Tuju for the role. 

In his new role, Tuju will coordinate all members parties affiliated to Azimio and will lead strategic and program teams that will work to ensure Odinga wins the August General Election. 

Wiper Party Leader Kalanzo Musyoka on Tuesday confirmed that Tuju will spearhead talks with the close to over 21 Secretary Generals of the parties affiliated to Azimio on the issue of zoning ahead of the Auguts polls. 

