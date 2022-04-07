Connect with us

Kenya

Raila among dignitaries in Parliament for the Budget reading

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 7 – Azimio la Umoja presidential flagbearer Raila Odinga was among dignitaries in Parliament for the unveiling of the Sh3.3 trillion budget statement for the 2022-2023 financial year.

Odinga arrived accompanied by Suna East Member of Pariament Junet Mohammed shortly after Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

His attendance for the budget is seen as strategic as this budget might be implemented under his governance should he win the elections.

Yatani arrived in Parliament at 2:45pm flanked by Principal Secretary Julius Muia and Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) Governor Patrick Njoroge.

Yatani arrived with less fanfare as compared to previous years in budget reading days to deliver President Uhuru Kenyatta’s regime last budget.

His three-vehicle motorcade was escorted by a battalion of police officers armed with guns who at some point started running besides it.

He was received by National Assembly Clerk Michael Sialai and Finance Committee Chair Gladys Wanga and his counterpart from Budget committee Kanini Kega.

Yatani is expected to read the budget statement in parliament that elaborates how the Sh3.3 trillion budget will be executed to manage the nation in the next financial year of 2022/2023.

Cabinet Secretaries who have arrived for the function include Najib Balala (Tourism), Faridah Karoney (Lands) and Simon Chelgui (Labour).

This year’s budget is being read two months before the end of the 2021/22 financial year due to the August 9th polls elections calendar.

Expectations are high that the government will highlight strategies to eliminate challenges facing the nation especially economic ones that have adversely affected standards of living.

Kenyans have given their opinions on what they would prioritize if they were the Cabinet Secretary National Treasury Ukur Yatani.

 Speaking to Capital Business, most noted that they would mainly focus on debt, inflation, transport, food prices, education and provision for marginalized communities.

Teresia Sande from Kenya Institute of Special Education (KISE), says that she would prioritize food prices like cooking oil, soap, and other commodities that have increased prices.

“I would prioritize the health facility by reducing the amount of health services and providing equipment as human beings are very important, without them we can’t develop. I would consider the transport sector by reducing fuel prices,” said Faith Ochieng from KISE.

James Thuo said he would give support to small businesses for the people who are not employed.

“So many charges are there when registering a small business. I would create an environment where small scale businesses can operate by Providing subsidies for Agricultural products like seeds which are very high,” said Thuo.

James Kioko, a resident of Nairobi, would prioritize education.

“Education is the key to everything, and we need to invest in it. I think education is under-budgeted for,” Kioko said.

