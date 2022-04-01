Raila-allied parties join newly registered Azimio Party, fate of ‘anchor parties’ unclear

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 — Parties backing Raila Odinga for the presidency in August 9th polls have registered Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Political Party.

This is after the more than 22 political parties officially signed the deed of agreement to join the coalition party.

“This is a great day because we are launching Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance. We want to clarify though that parties in this outfit have joined as individual political parties,” said Prof Makau Mutua, Azimio la Umoja spokesperson.

Disgruntlement had started brewing within the movement when it emerged that political parties were reading from different scripts on the contents of the political agreement signed at Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC).

Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua assured that following the agreement of the Azimio la Umoja — One Kenya coalition insisting that the new agreement has made all parties to be comfortable being in the political bandwagon.

“Make no mistake about this, I want all of us to understand that indeed its been along journey, serious talks and we are now at a place where we are comfortable assigning our signature to the document of Azimio la Umoja One Kenya,” said Wambua.

Wiper Secretary General Shakilla Abdallah reiterated that coalition party agreement was a three-legged stool one involving ODM, Jubilee and affiliate parties within OKA.

She insisted that the deed of agreement will be devoid of betrayal and hatred as witnessed in previous political agreement.

“We want to assure our commitment. We have signed an agreement of a three-legged stool Azimio la Umoja One Kenya,” said Abdalla.

Even as Narc Kenya leader Martha Karua mentioned that OKA is dead a day before joining the Azimio movement, leaders from Wiper held that the alliance is much alive.

Wiper’s statement however appeared to have unsettled some leaders within Azimio Movement.

“OKA is very alive, it’s a coalition binded by cooperation agreement. We are still having more parties coming to OKA even Jimmy Kibaki’s party has joined OKA. It’s not dead,” Abdalla noted.

ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna lauded OKA for setting aside past differences within the defunct National Super Alliance (NASA) and finally making the bold step of joining the movement.

“We have had differences before within NASA and now that we have a handshake between us, we will be walking together,” said Sifuna.

“This is a movement that stands for the unity of this country and that will deal with inclusivity of the management of the issue of Kenyans,” added Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.