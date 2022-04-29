Program for Mwai Kibaki’s funeral service at Nyayo Stadium

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – Here is the funeral Service program for former President Mwai Kibaki at the Nyayo Stadium.

9am: The solemn Procession departs from State House for Nyayo National Stadium.

10.10am: Arrival of Ambassadors and High Commissioners, Principal Secretaries, Judges, Members of the National Assembly, Senators, County Governors, The Cabinet, Judges of the Supreme Court, Heads of Arms of Government and the Deputy President.

10:20am: Arrival of Visiting Heads of States and Governments.

10:30am: Arrival of President Uhuru Kenyatta, President and Commander-In-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, accompanied by the First Lady Margaret Kenyatta. The National Anthem. The EAC Anthem.

10:45am: The State reception of former President Mwai Kibaki’s Funeral Procession. Guard of Honour (Troops-in-line). Procession to the Altar. Head of State, CDF, VCDF and Svc Comds witness the mounting of the casket on the catafalque. Paying of last respects by visiting Heads of State.

11am: The State Funeral Service. Requiem Mass in Celebration of the Life of President Mwai Kibaki celebrated by His Grace Arch. Bishop Philip Anyolo assisted by His Grace Arch. Bishop Martin lthuva.

1pm: Tributes.

2pm: Retreat of the cortege of the late President Mwai Kibaki. The National Anthem.

2:10pm: The President leaves the Nyayo National Stadium followed by other visiting Heads of States and Governments.