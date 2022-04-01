Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Gitonga, who resides in Nairobi's Umoja estate has now branded himself as 'Uhunye wa Umo' and  believes that he is best placed to take over from him. /FILE

Kenya

President Uhuru lookalike ‘Uhunye wa Umo’ to vie for Presidency

JEMIMAH MUENI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1- President Uhuru Kenyatta’s look alike Michael Gitonga has declared that he will be vying for the Presidency in the August elections.

Gitonga, who resides in Nairobi’s Umoja estate has now branded himself as ‘Uhunye wa Umo’ and  believes that he is best placed to take over from him.

He will be vying as an independent candidate.

Gitonga’s photos went viral on social media in 2021 due to his close resemblance to the President , where some netizens even thought it was a throwback photo of President Uhuru.

During an interview, Gitonga said that  people around his neighborhood in Umoja estate even call him Uhuru or Uhunye.

The father of three earned fame due to the uncanny resemblance to the head of state, which he is now banking on to win the Presidency. 

He is a mason by profession.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Presidential Archives

Presidential Archives: President Moi rides a tipper lorry after State Car gets stuck in mud

President Daniel arap Moi and his entourage hitch a ride with a tipper lorry after heavy rains forced his chopper to land kilometers away...

20 mins ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenya Kwanza wants forensic audit on funds used for BBI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – Kenya Kwanza Alliance allied Members of Parliament now say they will move a motion to compel the Auditor General...

2 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

Kenyans are dancing to our tune, BBI ‘reggae’ is gone: Kenya Kwanza

The alliance committed to the implementation of "a blue print that does not neglect the down trodden and ensures all Kenyan’s have money in...

2 hours ago

crime

Shock as Kuresoi man killed over an affair with another man’s wife

Nairobi, Kenya, April 1- A 35-year-old man was on Thursday hacked to death after he was found in bed with another man’s wife in...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Time is ripe to send the handshake brothers home, Kenya Kwanza leaders say

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 1 – Kenya Kwanza leaders have lauded the Supreme Court ruling that declared the constitution amendment bill 2020 popularly known as...

3 hours ago

Capital Health

Health Ministry says it has not banned used of feeding bottles

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Ministry of Health now says it has not banned the use of feeding bottles for infants but will...

19 hours ago

August Elections

Gladys Wanga given direct ticket for Homa Bay gubernatorial race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 31 – The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has given a direct nomination ticket to Homa Bay Women Representative Gladys Wanga for...

21 hours ago

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

You thrive on graft, you can’t fight it: Ruto to Raila

DP questioned how Odinga would fight corruption yet claiming his campaigns were being financed by proceeds of graft.

22 hours ago