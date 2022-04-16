Connect with us

Wanjigi stated that the position will enable President Kenyatta control Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga should he get into Power. /FILE

Kenya

President Kenyatta’s appointment to chair Azimio-One Kenya council constitutionally offensive – Wanjigi

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 16 – Businessman Jimi Wanjigi has described President Uhuru Kenyatta’s appointment as the chairman of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Alliance council as wrong and constitutionally offensive.

Speaking to Capital FM News, Wanjigi stated that the position will enable President Kenyatta control Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga should he get into Power.

According to Wanjigi, “the coalition council chaired by a former President will subjugate the office of the President as a dubious entity.”

He further likened it to the communist party in China where power is centered at the party level, not the executive or constitution.

President Kenyatta was on Thursday gazetted as the Chairman of the Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Council.

In the gazette notice dated April 13, 2022, Azimio presidential flagbearer and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga was named Party leader and Council member.

Those also listed as Council members include Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua, KANU chairman Gideon Moi, NARC leader, Charity Ngilu, DAP-K party leader Wafula Wamunyinyi, Muranga Woman Representative Sabina Chege among others.

Suna East Member of Parliament Junet Mohammed has been listed as the Secretary General of the Executive Council of the coalition party.

Those in the National Coalition Executive Council (NCEC) include Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya and Jubilee Party Vice Chair David Murathe and Azimio Executive Director Raphael Tuju.

The Azimio-OK was officially registered as a coalition on Wednesday April 13, 2022.

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu gave notice to members of the public that the outfit comprising of 23 political parties had been duly registered following due process.

Following the successful registration, the Coalition’s Political Party’s symbol and colors will be five stars against a blue background in the midst of the words Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party.

In this article:
