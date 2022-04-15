President Kenyatta urges peace in Easter message to the nation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 15 — President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged Kenyans to sacrifice themselves for the betterment of the nation as Christians across the globe commenced the observance of Easter.

During Easter, the Church remembers the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

In a message to the nation dispatched by the State House Press Office on Friday, President Kenyatta underscored the need to champion for peace in remembrance of the sacrifice made by Jesus in line with the teachings of the Bible.

“Let’s once again remember that it is a season for sacrificing ourselves, the same season that Jesus was sacrificed for the sake of our sins and peace. He died for our healing and not for destruction,” he said.

President Kenyatta said he is hopeful of a united country, one where Kenyans work tirelessly to build a respected nation.

He urged Kenyans to be mindful of the less privileged as they celebrate Easter.

“As we rejoice in remembrance of the saving grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, let us not forget the less fortunate amongst us. Let us deliberately make it our responsibility to spread love by extending a helping hand to the needy this Easter season in line with the excessive love that our Lord Jesus Christ exhibited by dying for us at the cross.”