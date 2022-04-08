Connect with us

Kenya

President Kenyatta, Tshisekedi to sign treaty of DRC accession to EAC

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 8 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) counterpart Felix Tshisekedi will on Friday sign the Central African Country’s accession to the East Africa Community (EAC).

The event which will take place at State House Nairobi will be witnessed by Heads of State from the EAC Partner states.

The Heads of State and Government will thereafter unveil the new map of the East African Community.

DRC’s admission was approved at the 19th Extraordinary Summit of EAC Heads of State conducted virtually.

President Kenyatta welcoming DRC’s admission terming it momentous.

“Admission of the DRC marks a momentous occasion in the region’s integration history!”

Rwanda’s Paul Kagame pledged support to DRC in its quest to integrate with the rest of the countries in the region.

“Rwanda supports the admission of the DRC into the region and stands ready to play its part in supporting the integration of the DRC into the EAC,” he said.

Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu also welcomed DRC.

“The United Republic of Tanzania heartily welcomes DRC into the bloc. KAZI IENDELEE!”

Yoweri Museveni of Uganda said the move signaled prosperity for all.

