President Kenyatta Receives Credentials From Nine New Envoys

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 1 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday at State House, Nairobi received credentials from nine envoys recently posted to Kenya.

The President received diplomatic papers from Ambassadors Michael Lotem (Israel), Yeo Sungjun (Republic of Korea), Okaniwa Ken (Japan) and Abderrazzak Laassel (Morocco).

Others were Callista Jennie Mutharika (Malawi), Marie Charlotte (Philippines), Tareque Muhammad (Bangladesh), Gabriela Martinic (Argentine) and Christopher James Thornley (Canada).

Speaking at the ceremony, the President reiterated Kenya’s commitment to consolidating bilateral ties with the new envoys respective countries and wished them success as they begin their tour of duty in the country.

“We are ready to strengthen relations between our two nations for us to create opportunities for our citizens,” President Kenyatta told the Israel ambassador.

He expressed optimism that during their stay in Kenya, the new envoys will help to further deepen the strong partnerships that exist between Kenya and their respective nations.

“I look forward to working closely with you. We want to see how we can improve our on our partnerships,” the President said while welcoming the new Korean envoy Yeo Sungjun.

On their part, the ambassadors assured the President of their determination to work closely with the Government in expanding the scope of bilateral relations between Nairobi and their respective capitals.

While presenting his credentials, the new Israeli ambassador to Kenya Michael Lotem said his focus will be deepening Kenya bilateral relations between Kenya-Israel collaboration in research, agriculture and security sectors.

“Our bilateral relations date way back to many years and I will ensure that I consolidate the same for the mutual benefit of our people. Israel shares knowledge with Kenya on various fronts of development in areas of Agriculture, water, security and innovation,” Amb Lotem said.

“Japan wishes to further deepen its relations with Kenya as our cooperation helps us address a broad range of issues affecting not only Kenya but the whole continent of Africa” the new Janese ambassador Okaniwa Ken told the President.

On his part, the new Canadian envoy Christopher Thornley said his country appreciates the long-standing cooperation and partnership with Kenya and commended President Kenyatta for his leading role in championing peace and security not only in the Horn of Africa region but the whole continent.

He assured the President of his Government’s support in ensuring Kenya achieved its desired goals of peace and security within the region even as the country strives to build an inclusive society.

Present during the brief ceremony were Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and Head of Public Service Dr Joseph Kinyua among other senior Government officials.