President Kenyatta pays respects to Mwai Kibaki during the State Funeral Service at Nyayo Stadium, APRIL 29,2022. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Kenyatta pays last respects to Kibaki

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday led visiting Heads of State Salva Kiir, South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and Ethiopia’s Sahle-Work Zewde in paying their last respects to former Head of State Mwai Kibaki.

This is after the late Kibaki’s body was taken round Nyayo Atadium to allow Kenyans offer their last respects.

The body was then offloaded from the gun carriage, placed in position and casket opened for viewing by President Uhuru Kenyatta and visiting heads of state and government.

The head of state showed his last respects by first singing the national anthem that saw the mourners present in the stadium upstanding.

Then he proceeded to bow before Kibaki’s body.

Other key dignitaries were then allowed to pay their last respects.

South Sudan President Salva Kiir who is the only head of state in the East African Community present was first on the queue to offer his last respects.

Then followed Ramaphosa, Zewde and Rwandan Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente.

Zimbabwe Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, his Tanzanian counterpart Philip Mpango and Uganda’s Jessica Alupo also gave their last respects.

One by the other they were escorted by Forgein Affairs Principal Secretary Amb Macharia Kamau to the podium.

The dignitaries were received by the President Kenyatta at the tent where they exchanged greetings and proceeded to offer a bow to the  late Kibaki.

The Holy Mass of the State funeral service which will be officiated by the Catholic Church has already commenced.

The liturgical event was presided by Archbishop Phillip Anyolo the Archbishop of the Archdiocese of Nairobi.

