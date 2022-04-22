Connect with us

While addressing the nation, President Kenyatta stated that the period of mourning will last until Kibaki is laid to rest. /COURTESY

Kenya

President Kenyatta declares national mourning period until Kibaki’s State Funeral

IRENE MWANGI

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 22 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has ordered a period of national mourning following the deth of former head of state Mwai Kibaki.

While addressing the nation, President Kenyatta stated that the period of mourning will last until Kibaki is laid to rest.

“That in testimony of highest of esteem in which all Kenyans hold the person and the memory of President Mwai Kibaki, the Nation will observe a period of national mourning from today until sunset of the day of his interment.  the period of mourning will remain standing,” President Kenyatta said.

He announced that the third President of Kenya will  be accorded a State Funeral, with full Military Honours with all protocols being rendered.

The Head of State declared that the flag of Kenya will also be flown at half mast to mark the mourning in all State House and Kenyan diplomatic missions during the period of mourning.

“That the Flag of the Republic of Kenya shall be flown at half-mast at State House and all Kenyan Diplomatic Missions, Public Buildings and Public Grounds, all Military Bases, Posts, and Stations, on all Naval Vessels of the Republic of Kenya, and elsewhere throughout the entire territory of the Republic of Kenya; from today until sunset on the day of his interment,” he said.

Further, all appointed state officers have been authorized not to fly the national flag in their motorcade till the sunset on the day of his burial.

“That the President, the Deputy-President, the Chief Justice, Cabinet Secretaries, the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Speaker of the Senate, Kenya’s Diplomats abroad and whomsoever else is so authorized by law, shall not fly the national flag on their official motorcade from today until sunset on the day of his interment,”the head of state said.

