President Kenyatta arriving at the Nyayo Stadium for Kibaki State Funeral April 29, 2022. /Screen Grab..

Kenya

President Kenyatta At Nyayo Stadium to receive Kibaki’s body

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 29 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has arrived at the Nyayo stadium ahead of the funeral service of his predecessor the late President Mwai Kibaki.

President Kenyatta will receive Kibaki’s body whose military procession is expected to arrive at the venue at 10.45am.

Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga are among top leaders who are attending the funeral service.

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and his counterpart Ken Lusaka have already arrived representing the Legislative arm of government.

Chief Justice Martha Koome and Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu are also present for the function representing the Judiciary which is the third arm of the government.

Key Former Ministers in the Former President Cabinet were also in attendance.

Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua who served as Minister for Justice during Kibaki’s first tenure was also present.

Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu who served as Land Minister in Kibaki regime was in attendance.

There was was also Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe who served as the ICT Minister in Kibaki’s tenure.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi who is the chair of the National funeral steering committee and his counterpart for Education George Magoha are also present.

Others are Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho and his counterpart Amb Macharia Kamau are also present

Governors present include Nderitu Muriithi (Laikipia), Martin Wambora (Embu), Anne Waiguru (Kirinyaga) and Muthomi Njuki (Tharaka Nithi).

Others Kiraitu Murungi (Meru), Josephat Nanok (Turkana), Francis Kimemia (Nyandarua)Anyang Nyongo (Kisumu) and Stanley Kiptis (Baringo).

The requiem mass is expected to start at 11 and will be celebrated by Arch. Bishop Philip Anyolo assisted by His Grace Arch. Bishop Martin lthuva.

 

