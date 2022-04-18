Connect with us

There have been increased cases of cattle rustling in Laikipia in recent weeks leading to deaths.

County News

Political incitement and high illiteracy levels among locals to blame for conflicts in the Rift: Matiang’i

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 18- Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i has attributed the recurring conflicts in parts of the Rift Valley region to poor leadership, culture and lifestyle of the inhabitants.

Matiang’i said Sunday during an interview with NTV that the high illiteracy levels and cattle rustling was a major problem in the region which has made it impossible to end the conflicts, leading to the loss of lives and displacement of thousands more.

“It is taking time to win people off their retrogressive lifestyles,” Matiang’i said.

He stated that although there have been reduced incidents in some areas like West Pokot and in the enclave between Elgeyo Marakwet, Tiaty in Baringo and the border with Samburu and Turkana, poor political leadership is contributing to the problem “where the focus is on encouraging their people to fight,”

The Interior CS pointed out that some leaders believe arming their people is an expression of superiority.

He claimed that some politicians in some affected areas spend Constituency Development Fund (CDF) money to buy bullets saying currently some of them have cases in a number of courts.

“I flew there once when there was a problem recently and I was with some politicians. Then an MP tells the pilot let’s land here. I ask him, why are we landing here?”. He responds, this is where I meet people. But there are no people. And true to his word, when we landed, people just emerged. Each of those six constituencies have been receiving Sh100 million each year but when you go to the constituencies, you can’t see the Sh600 million,” he said.

Matiang’i stated that to address the situation, more efforts need to be put into education and development to improve the living standards of the people in the affected areas.

“But the long-term solution to this place is not bullets and guns. Not putting more policemen on the ground. The long-term solution is development, having more schools, social amenities, hospitals,” he said.

In this article:, , , ,
