Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The three who are suspected to have ties with known terror operatives in Somali had been arrested on Wednesday last week. /COURTESY

Kenya

Police to detain 3 terror suspects who were planning attacks during easter for 14 more days

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police have been granted fourteen more days to detain three terror suspects arrested in Mombasa for planning attacks during the easter holiday.

The three who are suspected to have ties with known terror operatives in Somali had been arrested on Wednesday last week.

Osman Mohammed Hassan, Mohammed Ibrahim, and Hussein Ibrahim were nabbed at Muzamil Shop at the Barsheba area of Kisauni.

They were booked separately in three police stations in Mombasa, Central Police Station, Port Police, and Makupa Police station respectively.

According to the Anti-Terror Police Unit (ATPU), the three were involved in the planning of imminent attacks within the coastal region during last week’s Easter weekend.

The attack was being coordinated by seven al Shabab operatives dispatched from Somalia, according to intelligence reports by the ATPU.

Police are also still looking for other accomplices of the three suspects who are believed to be within Mombasa.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Female Athlete murdered in Iten

ITEN, Kenya, Apr 19 – A female athlete has been found murdered in a house in Iten town. The upcoming athlete has been identified...

23 mins ago

Kenya

Azimio-One Kenya to unveil Nairobi gubernatorial candidate on Thursday after consensus

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Consensus in the Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya gubernatorial ticket in Nairobi county might muzzle the political ambitions of  aspirants...

38 mins ago

Kenya

Chaos in Nyakach as one person accused of running parallel ODM nominations

KISUMU, Kenya, Apr 19 – Police was forced to teargas Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) supporters in Urudi polling station in Nyakach Sub County after...

1 hour ago

Top stories

20 million risk starvation as Horn of Africa drought worsens: UN

Nairobi (AFP), Apr 19 – Twenty million people are at risk of starvation this year as delayed rains worsen an already brutal drought in...

2 hours ago

August Elections

Wiper settles on Julius Malombe in the Kitui Governor’s race

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – Wiper Democratic Movement on Tuesday nominated former Kitui Governor Julius Makau Malombe as its candidate for the Kitui gubernatorial...

2 hours ago

Kenya

500,000 Kenyans facing catastrophic hunger due to drought – WFP

Nairobi, Kenya, April 19 – At least 500,000 Kenyans are facing high risk of hunger due to the biting drought in the Horn of...

5 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC not entirely toothless after High Court ruling, Chebukati says

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries (IEBC) says it is not entirely toothless following the High Court ruling that the...

5 hours ago

Kenya

IEBC to hire 300,000 temporary staff ahead of Aug polls – Chebukati

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 19 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is set to employ 300,000 temporary staff ahead of the August elections....

6 hours ago