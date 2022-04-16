Police say adequate measures in place against theft in the SGR

Nairobi, Kenya, April 16 – The National Police Service (NPS) has warned that any individual found stealing at the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) train will be arrested and prosecuted saying adequate security measures are in place to guard against such acts.

This warning comes in the wake of a recent complaint by one of the SGR passengers who took to Facebook to share his experience about the incident.

According to police, the victim cited that while travelling in an SGR train from Mombasa to Nairobi, one of his seat mates stole his wallet with an undisclosed amount of money when he fell asleep along the journey.

The post triggered a conversation with some of whom had fallen victim to the theft in the train sharing their own experiences.

“Notably, we could pick two reported incidents of theft from the comments with outstanding feedback that the railway police they reported their cases to were able to arrest the suspects and recover the stolen items. The Standard Gauge Railway is a highly protected infrastructure with modern surveillance system, a pool of highly trained police officers and the indefatigable K-9 police team formerly, the Dog Unit,” the NPS said.

It added “It is self-defeating for any passenger to imagine they can attempt the impossible by committing offences within the precincts of the SGR or inside the coaches and go unnoticed,”

While commenting the Commandant Railways and Ports for his unrelenting efforts to secure the SGR rail system, the NPS called on them to employ inter-agency approach to get rid of the problem.

“While we urge them to sustain efforts to interdict and prosecute culprits, we encourage them to involve stakeholders in order to document and prefer tough conditions to offenders that should include banning them from using the train,” the NPS stated.