Mwatsau who is a UDA politician is in hospital and in stable condition as the hunt for the gunmen goes on. /FILE

Kenya

Police probing incident where UDA aspirant was injured in drive-by shooting

Published

MOMBASA, Kenya, Apr 6 – Police in Mombasa are investigating an incident in which an aspirant for a political seat in Mvita Ali Mwatsau was shot and seriously injured in Tudor area after his car was sprayed with bullets.

According to reports, the motive of the attack is not yet known but Mwatsau who is a UDA politician is in hospital and in stable condition as the hunt for the gunmen goes on.

Police say the shooting happened at about 10 pm on Tuesday and the gunmen were riding in two cars.

They sped off soon after the incident.

His friends termed the incident a failed assassination even as police warned against speculations.

Witnesses said he sustained gunshot wounds on his arms and legs and was rushed to a Mombasa hospital for treatment by a tuktuk motorist.

His family and friends said he was driving from a mosque to his house when the attack took place.

Police arrived at the scene and towed the car to the local police station.

