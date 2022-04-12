Police Officer attached to Presidential Escort Unit commits suicide in Juja

KIAMBU, Kenya, Apr 12 – A police officer attached to the elite presidential escort unit died by suicide in his house in Juja, Kiambu County.

The motive behind the incident where constable Samuel Ngatia who was attached to Deputy President William Ruto’s security team died by shooting himself in the head is yet to be known.

He was alone in the house at the time of the incident yesterday morning.

Police say they are investigating to establish what caused his move and a pistol with 43 bullets were found at the scene.