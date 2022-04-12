Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
The protestors who were demanding that President Uhuru Kenyatta lifts the ban turned violent and began to burn tyres as they barricaded a section of the Cathedral Road in Upperhill. /FILE

Kenya

Police lob teargas to disperse scrap metal dealers demonstration that turned violent

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Police were on Tuesday forced to lob teargas to disperse scrap metal dealers who were holding a demonstration in Nairobi to protest the ban imposed on the industry.

The protestors who were demanding that President Uhuru Kenyatta lifts the ban turned violent and began to burn tyres as they barricaded a section of the Cathedral Road in Upperhill.

The traders also wanted the Values Added Tax (VAT) which they described as too high to be reduced.

The government last month announced that all scrap metal dealers will have to seek fresh licensing, as part of measures aimed at curbing runaway vandalism associated with the sector.

The fresh licensing directive is among new regulations that have been proposed to control the sector, before the lifting of a ban on the trade of scrap metal ordered by President Uhuru Kenyatta on January 20, 2022.

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

World

Millions of Somalis at risk of famine: UN agencies

Nairobi, Apr 12 – Millions of people in Somalia are at risk of famine, with young children the most vulnerable to the worsening drought...

38 mins ago

Kenya

KEMSA flags off Sh380mn essential medical supplies to counties ahead of Easter

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) has flagged off Sh380 million essential medical supplies to counties ahead of Easter....

49 mins ago

Kenya

Activist files suit challenging DPP’s exclusion of politicians from prosecution ahead of polls

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – An activist has filed a petition challenging the decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to...

1 hour ago

Kenya

Kenya’s biggest form of corruption is lack of trust, Kenya Kwanza leaders declare

NAIROBI, Kenya Apr 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has declared that “the worst form of corruption in Kenya presently is lack of trust”....

1 hour ago

Kenya

Scrap Metal dealers hold demonstration in Nairobi over ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – Scrap metal dealers on Tuesday held demonstrations in Nairobi to protest the ban imposed on the industry. The protestors...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Former MP Otuoma elated after securing ODM ticket in Busia Governor’s contest

BUSIA, Kenya, Apr 12 – Former Member of Parliament for Funyula Constituency Paul Otuoma is an elated man after he secured the Orange Democratic...

2 hours ago

Kenya

Kenya Kwanza Alliance signs coalition pacts with 8 more parties

NAROBI, Kenya, Apr 12 – The Kenya Kwanza Alliance has signed coalition agreements with eight more parties in a ceremony observed by deputy President...

3 hours ago

World

Uphold increased nicotine taxes, health experts tell MPs

KIAMBU, Kenya, Apr 12 – Health experts and civil society advocates have pleaded with Members of the National Assembly to retain or even increase...

4 hours ago