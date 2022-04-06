Police launch probe into escape of 3 robbery with violence suspects in Mombasa

Nairobi, Kenya, April 6- Police have launched a manhunt for three robbery with violence suspects who escaped from custody at the Mombasa High Court on Monday.

The suspects were being held at an underground cell within the court premises before their escape.

“It was reported by the in-charge Mombasa court orderly No. 42079 Sgt Robert Musee that three prisoners who were in custody at the underground cells within the court premises had escaped by first sliding underneath the raised cell door and then forcefully removing one rusted bar from the grill door and then making their way out of the premises to unknown destination through the court rooms which were vacant,” read a police report seen by Capital FM News.

According to police, two officers on duty were on the process of handing over duty when they noticed the three had escaped.

The three suspects Francis Mokaya Mosioma, Hussein Abdalla Mohamed and Daniel Kimani were from Changamwe police station.

This incident comes more than five months after a similar incident where three terror suspects escaped from Kamiti Maximum prison on November 15.

The three who had a Sh20 million bounty each on their head would later be arrested by detectives in Kitui following a nationwide manhunt by security agencies.