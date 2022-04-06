Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Scene of Crime tape. /CFM

Kenya

Police launch probe into escape of 3 robbery with violence suspects in Mombasa

BRUHAN MAKONG

Published

Nairobi, Kenya, April 6- Police have launched a manhunt for three robbery with violence suspects who escaped from custody at the Mombasa High Court on Monday.

The suspects were being held at an underground cell within the court premises before their escape.

“It was reported by the in-charge Mombasa court orderly No. 42079 Sgt Robert Musee that three prisoners who were in custody at the underground cells within the court premises had escaped by first sliding underneath the raised cell door and then forcefully removing one rusted bar from the grill door and then making their way out of the premises to unknown destination through the court rooms which were vacant,” read a police report seen by Capital FM News.

According to police, two officers on duty were on the process of handing over duty when they noticed the three had escaped.

The three suspects Francis Mokaya Mosioma, Hussein Abdalla Mohamed and Daniel Kimani were from Changamwe police station.

This incident comes more than five months after a similar incident where three terror suspects escaped from Kamiti Maximum prison on November 15.

The three who had a Sh20 million bounty each on their head would later be arrested by detectives in Kitui following a nationwide manhunt by security agencies.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

More on Capital News

County News

Trans-Nzoia woman dies after police raid, blood pressure cited as a trigger

The incident elicited anger among the residents who staged demonstration within Kiminini township where they lit bonfire on the road using used tyres.

4 days ago

Kenya

Police probing death of Maseno University student

KISUMU, Kenya, Mar 26 – Police in Kisumu have launched investigations into the murder of a Maseno University student on Friday night. The body...

March 26, 2022

Kenya

University student dies during Police recruitment drive

BUSIA, Kenya, Mar 24 – A prospective recruit in the ongoing police recruitment drive across the country has died in Busia. The 26-year-old university...

March 24, 2022

Kenya

It was a lovers’ spat, Police say of video where woman is screaming in speeding vehicle

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 21- The police now say that a lady seen screaming and attempting to jump from a moving vehicle in a video...

March 21, 2022

Kenya

Police given 15 days to detain suspects in Forest Road assault as probe is concluded

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 10 – Police have now been given fifteen days to detain sixteen suspects involved in the assault of a female motorist...

March 10, 2022

Kenya

Police directed not to use crackdown to harass Genuine Boda Boda operators

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 9- Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Edward Mbugua has directed police officers not to use the ongoing nationwide crackdown on...

March 9, 2022

Kenya

Police probing incident where 2 bodies with gunshot wounds found in a car

Nairobi, Kenya, Mar 9-Police have launched probe into an incident where bodies of two men with gunshot wounds were found in an abandoned car...

March 9, 2022

Kenya

Police seek 20 days to hold suspects in Forest Road assault incident

NAIROBI, Kenya, Mar 9 – Police are now seeking twenty days to hold sixteen boda boda riders involved in the Forest Road assault incident...

March 9, 2022