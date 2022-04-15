Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

top
Embu County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale/FILE

County News

Police in Embu on high alert to tame political violence

County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale said the move was necessitated by emerging cases of political thuggery that was being perpetrated by hired goons and to a larger extent by aspirants themselves.

Published

EMBU, Kenya, Apr 15 — Security agencies in Embu county have embarked on surveillance on political activities to ensure peace prevailed ahead of August 9 general election.

County Commissioner Eddyson Nyale said the move was necessitated by emerging cases of political thuggery that was being perpetrated by hired goons and to a larger extent by aspirants themselves.

The move comes barely a day after a group of rowdy youths intercepted a truck ferrying UDA nominations materials a head of today’s primaries and set them ablaze outside Izaak Walton Hotel along Embu-Meru highway.

“Embu has been and is a peaceful county that embraces diversity of political views and we shall not allow anybody to interfere with the prevailing peace,” the CC cautioned.

Speaking on Thursday after a security meeting, the Commissioner said the County Security Intelligence Committee had resolved that perpetrators of political violence would face full force of the law.

“There will be no sacred cows in the crackdown on perpetrators of political violence,” the administrator said, noting they had already mapped all security threats zones and developed mechanism to contain acts of lawlessness.

He also reported that politicians and their supporters suspected to have instigated the burning of the electoral materials were summoned to record statements with the police.

Nyale also cautioned the youth against being used by politicians to create chaos during campaigns or elections.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The CC also warned aspirants against campaigning beyond 6pm as stipulated in the law guiding polls 

“Politicians must adhere to the stipulated time for public gatherings. Night campaigns will not be tolerated,” Nyale warned.

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has also summoned three politicians to appear before the disciplinary committee on April 16 in relation to destruction of poll materials.

Manyatta MP John Muchiri, Former Kamununji MP Norman Nyaga and Nominated MCA Lorna Kariuki have been summoned with the party insisting that it had incriminating evidence against them.

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

AUGUST 9 COUNTDOWN

UDA to seek timeline extensions where weighty disputes arise from primaries

According to the party’s dispute resolution committee, aggrieved aspirants have 48 hour after the exercise to file complaints.

8 mins ago

County News

Ijara residents condemn power blackout as Iftar plans jeopardized

Residents complained most of their milk went sour due to lack of power. Only those using solar energy survived. 

49 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Kenyatta urges peace in Easter message to the nation

President Kenyatta said he is hopeful of a united country, one where Kenyans work tirelessly to build a respected nation.

1 hour ago

Kenya

Muturi adjourns House after Babu Owino defies order to leave following altercation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 13 – Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi was forced to adjourn House proceedings on Thursday after he claimed that...

16 hours ago

Kenya

Norman Nyaga among 3 UDA aspirants summoned for destruction of voting materials in Embu

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Tharaka Nithi Senator Kindiki Kithure has released three names of Embu aspirants who have been summoned to appear before...

17 hours ago

Kenya

Heated debate in National Assembly over impartiality of Speaker Muturi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Alliance and Kenya Kwanza legislators have caused a heated debate in the house over the...

17 hours ago

Kenya

President Kenyatta gazetted Azimio-One Kenya Council Chairman, Raila Party leader

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – President Uhuru Kenyatta has been gazetted as the Chairman of the  Azimio La Umoja-One Kenya Council. In the gazette...

18 hours ago

Kenya

Fatuma Gedi arrives in parliament with suitcase full of evidence against DP Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Apr 14 – Wajir Women Representative Fatuma Gedi on Thursday arrived in Parliament with a suitcase of documents containing evidence on the...

18 hours ago